Jaylen Morris: Waived by Hawks
Morris (ankle) was waived by the Hawks on Thursday, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Morris latched on with the Hawks late last year, signing a pair of 10-day contracts before inking a deal for the rest of the season. However, a lingering left ankle sprain costed him the final 15 games of the season, so Morris never really got a chance to earn consistent run. In need of some additional roster spots, the Hawks are now set to waive Morris, who will likely go unclaimed and become an unrestricted free agent. It's unclear what sort of interest he'll find elsewhere in the NBA, but it wouldn't be surprising if Morris started the 2018-19 campaign in the G-League.
