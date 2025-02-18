The Wizards released Nowell on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

In order to make room on the roster for Erik Stevenson, Washington let go of Nowell following the expiration of his 10-day contract. Nowell didn't make an appearance with the Wizards during this time, but he did average 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers in 21.0 minutes over eight games with the Pelicans earlier in 2024-25. In the meantime, the 25-year-old guard will look to find a home elsewhere.