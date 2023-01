Sims notched 15 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 33 minutes during Saturday's 117-100 loss to Lakeland.

Sims was one of three Greensboro starters in double figures, finishing third on the team in points scored while posting a team-high-tying rebound total. Sims has averaged 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over his last eight games.