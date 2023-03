Sims tallied 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assist and two steals over 32 minutes during Saturday's 127-124 win over Austin.

Sims finished as one of seven Swarm players to surpass the double-digit scoring total while putting forth a balanced attack in Saturday's win. Sims has averaged 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 27 regular-season games.