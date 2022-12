Sims finished with five points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Thursday's 136-87 loss to Maine.

Sims returned to the Swarm lineup after missing time because of a tibial stress fracture, pitching in off the bench while finishing second among the bench unit in scoring and first in assists. Sims has averaged 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in six games this year.