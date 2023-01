Sims finished with 10 points (2-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 121-117 loss to Delaware.

Sims posted a team-high-tying scoring total off the bench in Sunday's loss, his second double-digit outing over his last five games. Sims has averaged 10.0 points and 5.2 rebounds in his last five outings.