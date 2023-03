Sims tallied 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and four rebounds over 20 minutes during Saturday's 115-100 loss to College Park.

Sims led the Swarm in shots made from three while finishing as one of four players ind double figures in scoring Saturday. Sims has averaged 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 22 regular-season games.