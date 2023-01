Sims tallied four points (1-3 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Saturday's 131-124 loss to Capital City.

Sims led the Swarm bench in scoring and rebounds, posting the second-highest rebound total on the team in Saturday's loss. Sims has averaged 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist over his last three games.