Sims posted 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 131-130 overtime loss to College Park.

Sims notched his second double-digit outing of the year off the bench in Saturday's loss, leading the Swarm second unit in scoring, rebounding and minutes played. Sims has averaged 8.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists in four appearances this season.