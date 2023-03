Sims tallied 33 points (11-17 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 125-110 loss to Austin.

Sims led the team in scoring, threes made and minutes played while finishing second in rebounds off the bench. Sims has averaged 10.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 25 regular-season games.