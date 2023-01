Sims posted 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 112-102 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Sims led the team in rebounds while finishing two boards shy of a double-double in Wednesday's loss. Sims has averaged 8.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists over his last 11 games.