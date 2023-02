Sims finished with nine points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes during Monday's 119-104 loss to Motor City.

Sims led the team in rebounds while finishing one point and three boards shy of a double-double in Monday's loss. Sims has averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 18 regular-season contests.