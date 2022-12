Sims posted 23 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 122-95 loss to Long Island.

Sims finished with a team-high scoring total off the bench, leading the team from three in the loss. Sims has averaged 15 points, three rebounds and one assist in two regular season contests this season.