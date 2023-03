Sims notched 29 points (12-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 41 minutes during Saturday's 137-126 loss to Raptors 905.

Sims led the Swarm in shots made while finishing as one of four players with 20 or more points in Saturday's defeat. Sims, who also posted a team-high-tying mark from three, averaged 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 31 regular-season games this year.