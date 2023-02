Sims posted 12 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four assists and four rebounds over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 128-119 loss to Salt Lake City.

Sims finished as one of two Swarm bench players to reach double figures and was one of five players to do so in Wednesday's loss. Sims has averaged 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 16 regular-season games.