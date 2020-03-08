Jaysean Paige: Close to triple-double in loss
Paige delivered 15 points, nine boards and eight assists in over 29 minutes of run in Sunday's 120-112 home loss to Windy City.
Paige generated his near triple-double line by coming off the bench two support two-way player Tremont Waters and Celtic assignee Carsen Edwards. And, frankly, Paige out performed both of them. Expect Edwards to stay with Maine until he straightens out his shot. Maine will look to turn things around Wednesday in Delaware.
