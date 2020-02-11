Jaysean Paige: Leads Claws in blowout win
Paige produced 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal over 20 minutes in Monday's 121-83 victory at the Windy City.
Paige came off the bench to lead the team in scoring. He was one of six Claws to score in double figures. Maine shot 51% from the field during this blowout win. Crustacean Nation now travels to Fort Wayne for the second half of this road back-to-back to face the Mad Ants.
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...