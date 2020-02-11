Jaysean Paige: Leads Claws in blowout win

Paige produced 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal over 20 minutes in Monday's 121-83 victory at the Windy City.

Paige came off the bench to lead the team in scoring. He was one of six Claws to score in double figures. Maine shot 51% from the field during this blowout win. Crustacean Nation now travels to Fort Wayne for the second half of this road back-to-back to face the Mad Ants.