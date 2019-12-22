Jaysean Paige: Leads Claws with 25 points

Paige generated 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, two assists and five steals across 26 minutes in Saturday's 124-119 win over the Blue Coats at the MGM Resorts Winter Showcase.

Paige's 25 points were a G League career high for the rookie. He led the Claws in scoring, despite coming off the bench. Paige's accuracy was particularly useful since Main shot 43 percent from the field as a team. Crustacean Nation will now enjoy the holiday break before facing the Go-Go in Washington on Friday.