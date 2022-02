Paige logged 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Sunday's 111-97 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Despite remaining the backup to guards like Brodric Thomas and Deonte Burton, Paige continues logging decent point tallies. He averaged 14.4 points across his last seven G League games.