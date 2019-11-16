Jaysean Paige: Scores 14 off the bench

Paige posted 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and four rebounds across 19 minutes in Friday's 103-100 home debut win over the Mad Ants.

After two seasons of overseas play, Paige has joined the Red Claws for his first taste of the G League. The sharpshooter has now produced back-to-back double digit scoring efforts off the bench to start his Red Claw career. Paige hopes to stay hot from outside this coming Sunday in a home matchup versus Raptors 905.