The G League's Windy City Bulls acquired Graves' rights and a second-round pick in the 2023 G League Draft on Saturday in a deal that sent guard Marcus Zegarowski to the Austin Spurs.

Graves has most recently played for French club Limoges GSP, but he spent his first professional season in 2021-22 with Austin. In 30 appearances for the Spurs, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard averaged 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 18.4 minutes per contest.