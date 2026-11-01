Bailey registered nine points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 112-90 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The second-year forward collected his first steals of the season while swatting away three blocks for the third time in six games to begin the campaign. Bailey's skills are growing quickly, and so far in 2026-27 the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is averaging 13.3 points, 7.8 boards, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 threes in 31.0 minutes while shooting an impressive 50.0 percent from the floor.