Bailey posted 18 points (6-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 loss to Orlando.

The four rejections were a season high for Bailey, and the six combined blocks and steals tied his career high. The second-year forward is still struggling to find some consistency on offense however, scoring in double digits in only four of the last seven games, and over that stretch he's averaging 12.7 points, 5.7 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.4 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 31.9 minutes while shooting a poor 22.7 percent from three-point range.