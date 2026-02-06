Jazz's Ace Bailey: Continues to show promise
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bailey closed Thursday's 121-119 loss to Atlanta with 20 points (9-26 FG, 2-8 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 40 minutes.
The rookie No. 5 overall pick is really starting to come into his own as of late, scoring at least 19 points in six of his last nine games. The Jazz have some reinforcements on the way following an active trade deadline, but they'll certainly want to continue getting an extended look at the first-year forward down the stretch. Bailey is averaging 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks in 32.5 minutes per game in his last nine outings.
