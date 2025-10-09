Bailey generated 25 points (11-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 31 minutes of Wednesday's 140-127 preseason loss to Houston.

With several starters sitting out for Utah, Bailey assumed a lead role offensively. He took a team-high 16 shots and knocked down 68.8 percent of his attempts en route to a game-high 25 points. The rookie also made an impact on the defensive end, racking up three combined steals-plus-blocks. Bailey committed two turnovers. While he likely won't be asked to do this much offensively when Lauri Markkanen (wrist) is healthy, it was a truly impressive preseason debut.