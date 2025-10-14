Head coach Will Hardy said postgame that Bailey exited Monday's 114-101 preseason loss to the Mavericks in the second quarter and did not return due to tendinitis in both knees, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Bailey logged 11 minutes before exiting the game, finishing with three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one steal. Hardy added that the rookie won't undergo further imaging at this time, though his status will be worth monitoring ahead of Thursday's preseason finale against the Trail Blazers.