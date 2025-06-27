Bailey has been in contact with the Jazz and will be in Utah with his family Saturday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

The Jazz selected Bailey with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The 18-year-old was one of the most controversial players in the draft after he canceled pre-draft workouts with Utah, Charlotte and Philadelphia. However, despite declining an invitation from the Jazz, he appears to have become content with playing for the franchise. The talented scorer averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game with Rutgers during the 2024-25 campaign.