Bailey produced five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one block across 10 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 150-147 double-overtime win over Chicago.

Bailey struggled with foul trouble all game long and was limited to only 10 minutes. The rookie has had some notable performances, but for the most part, he's struggled to adapt to the pace of the NBA -- even if his scoring prowess is beyond any doubt. Bailey is very valuable in dynasty formats due to his long-term upside, but his value in standard formats isn't that high. Several other first-year players are performing better than the former Rutgers star.