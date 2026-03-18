Bailey (concussion) is available for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Bailey has been cleared to return versus Minnesota after missing Sunday's loss to Sacramento while in the league's concussion protocol. With the rookie first-rounder returning to action, fewer minutes will be available for the likes of Andersson Garcia and Elijah Harkless. Bailey has averaged 16.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.7 minutes per game over 10 appearances since the All-Star break.