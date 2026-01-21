Bailey chipped in 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 127-122 victory over the Timberwolves.

The rookie forward produced his best scoring effort since Nov. 24, when he dropped 21 points on the Warriors. Bailey has started five straight games since putting a hip flexor strain behind him, averaging 14.2 points, 5.0 boards, 2.4 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.2 combined steals and blocks over that span.