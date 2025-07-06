Bailey recorded eight points (3-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 25 minutes of Saturday's 93-89 Summer League win over the 76ers.

Bailey certainly had an interesting draft experience to say the least due to reports about him only willing to play for certain NBA teams, but despite a slight logistical hiccup that saw him arrive to Summer League training camp late, most reports coming out of Utah suggests that the No. 5 overall pick is happy to be with his new team. He lands in an ideal situation for fantasy appeal with the Jazz, as the franchise is in the early stages of a rebuild. Playing time could be plentiful as a result.