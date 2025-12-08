Bailey racked up 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), one rebound, four assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 131-101 loss to the Thunder.

Bailey's production hasn't spiked yet, but he has been a consistent producer since moving into the starting lineup, averaging 13.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks in 26.3 minutes over his last 14 appearances. Bailey has played at least 32 minutes in two straight games, recording at least one steal and one block in each of those contests. Before this two-game stretch, Bailey had played more than 30 minutes only three times in 21 appearances.