Bailey finished with 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 134-130 preseason loss to the Spurs.

Bailey followed up an impressive preseason debut with another solid all-around performance. The rookie guard is showing a lot of promise, which is a good sign for a Jazz squad that desperately needs to turn things around heading into the 2025-26 campaign.