Jazz's Ace Bailey: Out again Monday
RotoWire Staff
Bailey (hip) won't play Monday against the Trail Blazers.
Bailey is set to miss his fifth consecutive matchup while dealing with a left hip strain. His next opportunity to return will arrive Wednesday against Oklahoma City.
