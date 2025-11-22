Bailey finished Friday's 144-112 loss to the Thunder with 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and three steals over 21 minutes.

Bailey's production has ramped up after fouling out during Sunday's narrow win over the Bulls. Aside from that outlier game, Bailey has performed well during his six-game stint with the first unit, averaging 14.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals over the span.