Bailey posted 25 points (11-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes during Thursday's 126-109 loss to the Spurs.

The 25 points led the Jazz on the night while establishing a new career high for Bailey. The fifth overall pick in the 2025 Draft has looked good since getting back up to speed after a hip injury, and over the last six games, he's averaged 16.0 points, 5.2 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.0 combined steals and blocks while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor.