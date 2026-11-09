Bailey registered seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and four steals across 32 minutes in Sunday's 115-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bailey struggled offensively but compensated with outstanding defensive activity, collecting four steals while playing 32 minutes. His substantial workload remains encouraging, although his limited scoring and rebounding production continue to restrict his overall fantasy impact. Bailey's defensive upside offers appeal in category formats, but the offensive struggles are too big to overlook. He's now failed to score more than 15 points in each of his last five appearances, averaging 9.6 points per game and shooting 38.2 percent from the field in that span.