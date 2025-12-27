default-cbs-image
Bailey (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Bailey was unable to return to Friday's win over Detroit due to a left hip flexor strain and will miss the second leg of Utah's back-to-back set. His next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against Boston. With the rookie first-rounder sidelined, Brice Sensabaugh and Taylor Hendricks are candidates for increased playing time, while Cody Williams could enter the Utah rotation.

