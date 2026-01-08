Bailey is out for Thursday's game against the Mavericks due to a left hip flexor strain, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

The rookie first-rounder is sitting out the second leg of Utah's back-to-back Thursday. Barring any setbacks, Bailey figures to be available for Saturday's clash with the Hornets. With some minutes freed up, Brice Sensabaugh seems to be worth streaming in shallow fantasy leagues and Svi Mykhailiuk in deeper formats.