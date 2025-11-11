Bailey closed with 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and two assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 120-113 loss to Minnesota.

Bailey made his first career start Monday, logging a career-high 28 minutes while contributing on the glass and showing activity on defense, though he went without a made three-pointer. Through 10 regular-season appearances, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is averaging 6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 19.3 minutes per game. Bailey should continue to hold a key role in Utah's rotation, though it's unclear whether he'll remain in the starting lineup or if Isaiah Collier will reclaim that spot.