Bailey recorded 19 points, two rebounds and an assist in 31 minutes during Sunday's 129-101 loss to the Rockets.

Bailey was a bright spot for Utah in Sunday's one-sided loss to Houston, logging a team-high 19 points on solid efficiency. The fifth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft seems to be finding his footing at the next level, as he has scored in double-figures in nine of his last 11 games after failing to do so in his first eight appearances.