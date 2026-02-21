Bailey recorded 20 points (8-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 33 minutes during Friday's 123-114 loss to the Grizzlies.

Bailey got all the shots he wanted with both Lauri Markkanen (illness) and Keyonte George (ankle) unavailable, and finished with a team-high 19 field goal attempts. Bailey has been playing well over the past four games, averaging 16.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 triples per contest.