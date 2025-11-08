Bailey finished with 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 137-97 loss to Minnesota.

Despite being a highly-touted prospect out of college, Bailey has yet to start a game at the NBA level this season. This 12-point output was a season-high mark for him, and the rookie out of Rutgers has been struggling to adjust to life at the next level. Through nine games, Bailey is putting up 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.