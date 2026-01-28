Bailey finished Tuesday's 115-103 loss to the Clippers with 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt) and one rebound over 29 minutes.

The Jazz were short-handed without Keyonte George (rest) and Jusuf Nurkic (illness), so Bailey was called upon to produce more during the loss. The rookie's 20 points marked his third-highest scoring total of the season, just behind a season-high 25 points that he recorded against the Spurs last week.