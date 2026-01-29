Bailey recorded 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 140-124 loss to the Warriors.

The fifth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has found a groove in January. Bailey has scored in double digits in eight of nine games since rejoining the starting five, averaging 16.3 points, 4.6 boards, 2.2 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.4 combined steals and blocks over that stretch.