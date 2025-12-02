Bailey registered 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 133-125 victory over Houston.

Bailey did the majority of his scoring from beyond the arc and has now drilled three treys in back-to-back appearances. He also provided an unexpected boost on the opposite end, recording a season-high three blocks. The rookie continues to show that he's gaining confidence at the NBA level, scoring in double figures in six of his last seven games.