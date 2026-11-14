Bailey posted 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 34 minutes during the Jazz's 125-118 loss to the Rockets on Friday.

Bailey came out of halftime hot with 11 of his 21 points coming in the third quarter, and he finished Friday's game as the Jazz's third-leading scorer behind rookie second-overall pick Darryn Peterson (28 points) and Keyonte George (27 points). It was the second time this season that Bailey scored 20-plus points, with both of those instances coming over his last three outings. The 2025 fifth-overall selection is averaging 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.7 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks over 31.7 minutes per game in November. However, he is connecting on only 26.1 percent of his three-point attempts this month.