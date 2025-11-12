Bailey notched 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 152-128 victory over Indiana.

Bailey looked poised and much more comfortable in his second start of the season. The promising rookie will likely get several opportunities with the first unit after a promising start to his NBA career. The Oregon product had now rattled off three consecutive double-digit performances, and should receive consideration in all fantasy formats moving forward.