Bailey closed Monday's 134-117 loss to the Warriors with 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes.

It's the third time in eight games since moving into the starting five that Bailey has scored at least 20 points, and Monday's output tied his career high. The fifth overall pick in the 2025 Draft is finding his rhythm, averaging 14.4 points, 3.5 boards, 2.3 threes, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals as a starter while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor.