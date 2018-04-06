Jazz's Alec Burks: 13 points in win
Burks dropped 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 win over the Clippers.
This was Burks' best game since scoring 17 points back on Jan. 22 at Atlanta. The 25-year-old has improved his scoring, rebounding and assist per-game averages from last year, as he is currently contributing 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest with Utah this season.
